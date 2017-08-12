NHL

Red Wings Condemn Use of Logo at White Nationalist Rally

Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

Scores of white nationalists with torches marched, chanted racial slurs and attacked counter-protestors in Charlottesville, Va. last night. If you saw pictures or videos from Charlottesville, you may have seen the Red Wings' logo.

That's because a white nationalist group called the Detroit Right Wings, members of which made the trip to Charlottesville, adopted the logo as their own. The group is wholly unrelated to the team and did not receive permission to use the logo. 

The team released a strongly-worded statement disavowing the group and the protest. 

It appears the team will pursue legal options against the group.

