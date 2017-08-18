NBA

The Internet’s Toughest New Challenge Is Racing to Make 400 Threes

Dan Gartland
an hour ago

The word “challenge” gets thrown around a lot on the internet but viral phenomena like the Running Man Challenge and Drive-By Dunk Challenge aren’t particularly challenging at all. The latest challenge that’s blowing up on Reddit, though, looks seriously difficult. 

Last week, user Imabucsfan posed a simple question: “You're locked in a gym and need to make 400 threes to get out, do you survive?”

You're locked in a gym and need to make 400 threes to get out, do you survive? from nba

The original post looks like a joke but a bunch of users took it seriously and set out to prove they were up to task. 

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

The craze even spread to HUPU, a message board for Chinese basketball fans, and one guy showed up at a park just after dawn to attempt it. 

The best time so far is held by a user named YouGotJammed, who hit 83.5% of shots to complete the challenge in a blistering 1:14. (His video is the one at the top of this post.) The Chinese fan above was just a few minutes off the pace. 

It’s crazy to me that a bunch of regular dudes can hit that many threes that quickly. Just the act of shooting the ball 500-ish times must be pretty exhausting, even ignoring the fact that you have to collect your own rebound and hustle back behind the arc to keep up the pace. I know it would be incredibly dull to watch but this would be a fascinating alternative to the current NBA three-point contest. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters