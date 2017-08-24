With the Pistons moving to a new downtown arena this season, the Palace of Auburn Hills has officially announced it will close for good.

The final event at the 29-year-old arena will be a Sept. 23 show by classic rocker Bob Seger, a Detroit native who has already sold out 16 shows at the Palace.

The Pistons are moving to the new Little Caesar’s Arena 30 miles to the south in downtown Detroit after playing the last 29 seasons at the suburban Palace.

The new arena was built by the NHL’s Red Wings to replace Joe Louis Arena and the Pistons announced in November that they would be sharing the space. The move was officially approved by the NBA last month.

The Detroit Free Press reported that the arena, which is owned by Pistons owner Tom Gores, will likely be replaced by a “high-tech research park.”