The Cavaliers and Celtics have reached an agreement to finalize a trade that will send Kyrie Irving to Boston and bring Isaiah Thomas to Cleveland, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

The Cavaliers will send Irving to the Celtics for Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, the Brooklyn Nets 2018 first-round pick and the Miami Heat's 2020 second-round pick, according to Wojnarowski.

After announcing the deal last Tuesday, the teams failed to finalize an agreement after Thomas' physical with the Cavaliers led to Cleveland having concerns about the All-Star point guard's hip, which he injured during the postseason.

In a recent interview with Wojnarowski, Thomas said he was not "damaged" by the hip injury and would return as "the same player."

Celtics general manager Danny Ainge said Thomas' hip injury played a role in his decision to trade the guard, who averaged 28.9 points last season and earned second team All-NBA honors.

The deal need to be agreed upon by by 10 a.m. EST Thursday.