NBA

Cavaliers, Celtics Reach Agreement on Trade Involving Kyrie Irving, Isaiah Thomas

0:50 | NBA
Report: Cavaliers, Celtics Reach Agreement on Trade Involving Kyrie Irving, Isaiah Thomas
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

The Cavaliers and Celtics have reached an agreement to finalize a trade that will send Kyrie Irving to Boston and bring Isaiah Thomas to Cleveland,  Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

The Cavaliers will send Irving to the Celtics for Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, the Brooklyn Nets 2018 first-round pick and the Miami Heat's 2020 second-round pick, according to Wojnarowski.

After announcing the deal last Tuesday, the teams failed to finalize an agreement after Thomas' physical with the Cavaliers led to Cleveland having concerns about the All-Star point guard's hip, which he injured during the postseason.

In a recent interview with Wojnarowski, Thomas said he was not "damaged" by the hip injury and would return as "the same player."

Celtics general manager Danny Ainge said Thomas' hip injury played a role in his decision to trade the guard, who averaged 28.9 points last season and earned second team All-NBA honors.

The deal need to be agreed upon by by 10 a.m. EST Thursday.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters