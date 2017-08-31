Frank Jackson of the New Orleans Pelicans broke his right foot and will have surgery Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson had surgery on the same foot in May, forcing him to miss the entire NBA Summer League.

The Pelicans selected Jackson with the first pick of the second round in the 2017 draft after he spent one year at Duke.

In his one season as a Blue Devil, Jackson averaged 10.9 points and started in 16 of the 36 games he played, while helping to lead Duke to an ACC Tournament championship.