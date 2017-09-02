NBA

Bulls' Lauri Markkanen Limps Off Court After EuroBasket Game

4:59 | NBA
The Crossover's panel breaks down the Jimmy Butler trade
Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

The Bulls' Lauri Markkanen, the seventh overall pick in this year's draft, appeared to injure himself after missing a potential game-tying three-pointer while playing for Finland in EuroBasket 2017.

Here's video of the missed shot, which sealed Slovenia's 81-78 victory. 

Markkanen tried to get up under his own power but couldn't and slapped the floor in anger. Here's Markkanen needing help to leave the court. 

Markkanen was drafted by the Timberwolves but was traded to the Bulls on draft night in the deal that brought Jimmy Butler to Minnesota.

A seven-footer who can shoot the three, Markkanen averaged 15.6 points and 7.2 rebounds in his lone season at Arizona. He had 24 points and 7 rebounds against Slovenia. 

