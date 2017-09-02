Houston Rockets guard James Harden announced Saturday that he will donate $1 million for relief efforts in Houston in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Harden’s donation went to mayor Sylvester Turner’s hurricane relief fund. Rockets Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon also announced a donation of $150,000.

The Rockets have been selling “Houston Strong” shirts this week with proceeds also going directly and in full to the mayor’s relief fund.

This summer, Harden signed the largest contract extension in NBA history that will pay him $228 million through the 2022–23 season. He joins other Houston athletes including Texans star J.J. Watt in helping the city’s people, with Watt having raised more than $16 million for relief efforts as of Saturday.