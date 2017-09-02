NBA

James Harden Donates $1 Million for Houston Hurricane Relief

0:47 | NFL
Athletes and Teams Working to Aid Hurricane Harvey Victims
Jeremy Woo
2 hours ago

Houston Rockets guard James Harden announced Saturday that he will donate $1 million for relief efforts in Houston in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Harden’s donation went to mayor Sylvester Turner’s hurricane relief fund. Rockets Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon also announced a donation of $150,000.

The Rockets have been selling “Houston Strong” shirts this week with proceeds also going directly and in full to the mayor’s relief fund.

This summer, Harden signed the largest contract extension in NBA history that will pay him $228 million through the 2022–23 season. He joins other Houston athletes including Texans star J.J. Watt in helping the city’s people, with Watt having raised more than $16 million for relief efforts as of Saturday.

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters