J.J. Watt might be the best defensive player in the NFL, but literally nothing he has done or will do on the field can ever top what he's done for the city of Houston in the past week.

Watt launched a fundraiser to aid Hurricane Harvey victims last Sunday with an initial goal of $200,000. At the time, that seemed like an ambitious but manageable goal. In hindsight, perhaps we all underestimated the goodwill of humanity and people's capacity to help those in need.

That goal was surpassed in less than two hours and it soon became clear that something special was happening. As donations continued to pour in, Watt repeatedly increased the goal, but the giving consistently outpaced his expectations. The relief fund has—incredibly—now raised more than $16 million in under a week.

Watt has been clear throughout the process that he will do all he can to ensure the money goes directly to victims and not to covering administrative costs. He's posted periodic videos thanking donors once a milestone is passed.

Many celebrities have contributed to the cause; new Houston Rocket Chris Paul raised $50,000, H-Town lover Drake put up $200,000, and both Wal-Mart and Tennessee Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk gave $1 million.

You can donate to Watt’s efforts here.