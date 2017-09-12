NBA

Russell Westbrook Loses to Jimmy Fallon in NBA Jam

3:40 | Sports Illustrated
Russell Westbrook: Inside the mind of a fashion icon
Jarrel Harris
an hour ago

Things got a bit nostalgic on NBC Monday night when Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his style book, Russell Westbrook: Style Drivers. During the segment, Fallon challenged Westbrook to a game of NBA Jam in which Westbrook played as himself and Jimmy went throwback with Hall of Famer Larry Bird. 

Westbrook got off to a fast start but eventually fell to Fallon 13-10. Watch the clip below. 

Westbrook has been in New York to partake in Fashion Week and also played pickup ball with Carmelo Anthony, James Harden, Chris Paul and many other NBA players. 

Earlier this summer, the 2016-17 NBA MVP was named Sports Illustrated's most fashionable athlete of the year.

