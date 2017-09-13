NBA

Watch: LaVar Ball Buys a New Truck for His Handyman

1:27 | NBA
LaVar Ball continues to change the game with Facebook reality show
Khadrice Rollins
28 minutes ago

LaVar Ball has finally done something that isn't controversial to somebody.

The NBA's most eccentric father is back once again, but this time it's not for saying something people find ridiculous, but for doing something nice.

His handyman's truck broke down apparently, so LaVar decided to get him a new one.

Felipe is almost moved to tears thanks to this heartwarming act. Of all the over-the-top antics we've seen from LaVar, this is may be the kindest thing he's done while in the spotlight.

Let's hope that Felipe makes sure to stay in his lane while he's driving this truck.

