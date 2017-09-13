LaVar Ball has finally done something that isn't controversial to somebody.

The NBA's most eccentric father is back once again, but this time it's not for saying something people find ridiculous, but for doing something nice.

His handyman's truck broke down apparently, so LaVar decided to get him a new one.

LaVar Ball surprised his handyman with a new truck. He teared up. (via @bzque) A post shared by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on Sep 13, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT

Felipe is almost moved to tears thanks to this heartwarming act. Of all the over-the-top antics we've seen from LaVar, this is may be the kindest thing he's done while in the spotlight.

Let's hope that Felipe makes sure to stay in his lane while he's driving this truck.