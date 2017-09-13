Zach Randolph will avoid jail time following an August arrest for marijuana possession and resisting arrest, TMZ reports.

Randolph was facing up to a year in jail if convicted on both charges after they were reduced to misdeamors.

According to TMZ, Randolph's marijuana possession charge will be dropped if he pleads no contest to resisting arrest and he will be sentenced to 150 hours of community service. As part of the agreement, Randolph will also need to stay out of trouble for one year and is not allowed to associate with any drug dealers, TMZ reports.

Randolph, 36, is entering his 17th season in the NBA. In July, the two-time All-Star signed a two-year deal with the Sacramento Kings after spending eight seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies.