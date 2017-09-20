NBA

Report: Wizards' Markieff Morris Will Undergo Surgery for Sports Hernia on Friday

1:56 | NBA
Khadrice Rollins
23 minutes ago

Markieff Morris will undergo surgery on a sports hernia on Friday in St. Louis, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Morris averaged 14 points and 6.5 rebounds last season while shooting a career high 36.2 percent from three.

According to Buckner, the timetable for Morris' return will not be set until after the surgery, but he is expected to miss training camp, which begins on Tuesday for Washington. Morris had the same surgery in 2010 before his junior year at Kansas, but only missed preseason practices.

Buckner adds that Morris started to feel the pain during the summer, but had to hold off on getting the surgery until this weekend because of the felony assault trial he and his brother Marcus are involved in, which started on Monday in Phoenix.

Morris, 28, is entering his third season with the Wizards. After spending four years with the Suns after being taken with the No. 13 pick in the 2011 draft, Morris was traded to Washington during the 2015-16 season.

