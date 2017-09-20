Russell Westbrook Never Wears an Outfit Twice
There are a few different levels of fashion prowess.
Level one: you dress really well. This is pretty common among athletes; when you make millions of dollars, you can afford nice clothes. Plus, having a world-class body means you can pull off any cut of any shirt, and ripped jeans actually look cool on you.
Level two: you dress really well and you have unique style. You're a "tastemaker," per se. This level is a bit harder to reach, because a lot of athletes have stylists whose job is exactly this—to create a distinct look for each client.
Level three: you're a fashion icon, you're a fixture in the front row of elite fashion shows...and you only wear your outfits once. In the current world of sports, only Russell Westbrook qualifies.
While his former teammate Kevin Durant has been in the news for an embarrassing social media snafu, Westbrook was in a refreshingly good mood during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. Westbrook discussed his fashion sense, fatherhood and more in the enjoyable sit-down with Ellen, and he revealed that he donates his clothes to Goodwill after just one use.
The image of working-class people in Oklahoma City wearing a florescent silk Gucci sarong makes me happy. Very, very happy.