NBA

Russell Westbrook Never Wears an Outfit Twice

3:12 | NBA
Russell Westbrook describes personal style at Fashionable 50
Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

There are a few different levels of fashion prowess. 

Level one: you dress really well. This is pretty common among athletes; when you make millions of dollars, you can afford nice clothes. Plus, having a world-class body means you can pull off any cut of any shirt, and ripped jeans actually look cool on you. 

Level two: you dress really well and you have unique style. You're a "tastemaker," per se. This level is a bit harder to reach, because a lot of athletes have stylists whose job is exactly this—to create a distinct look for each client. 

Level three: you're a fashion icon, you're a fixture in the front row of elite fashion shows...and you only wear your outfits once. In the current world of sports, only Russell Westbrook qualifies. 

NBA
Crowning the Fashion King: Russell Westbrook is SI's Most Fashionable Athlete 2017

While his former teammate Kevin Durant has been in the news for an embarrassing social media snafu, Westbrook was in a refreshingly good mood during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. Westbrook discussed his fashion sense, fatherhood and more in the enjoyable sit-down with Ellen, and he revealed that he donates his clothes to Goodwill after just one use. 

The image of working-class people in Oklahoma City wearing a florescent silk Gucci sarong makes me happy. Very, very happy. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters