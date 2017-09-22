NBA

Report: Warriors Will Meet This Fall to Decide on White House Visit

The Warriors will meet as a team this fall to decide whether to make the customary champions' visit to the White House, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reports

NBA champions typically visit the White House to celebrate their title, but the Warriors have yet to commit to visiting President Trump. Golden State visited President Obama in early 2016 after winning the 2015 Finals, but several members of the team have vocally criticized Trump's actions during the campaign and in office. 

The White House has yet to formally invite the Warriors, but several other teams—including Clemson and the New England Patriots—have visited Trump at the White House to honor their titles. Shelburne reports that the team hasn't yet decided whether it would accept an invitation. 

"We will meet as a team to discuss it and make a decision," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told ESPN.

Kerr told ESPN he'd ultimately let the players decide whether to visit President Trump. Kerr, an outspoken critic of the President, said in June that he felt visiting the White House "could have really positive ramifications." But it's unclear whether Trump's actions since then, particularly his handling of the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., have changed the coach's perspective. 

Warriors star Kevin Durant said last month that he didn't want to visit the White House.

"I don't respect who's in office right now," Durant said.  

Other Warriors, including Stephen Curry, have been critical of Trump. 

Golden State beat Cleveland in five games to win the 2017 NBA title. 

