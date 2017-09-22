The Crossover’s 1-on-1 tournament for the ages is down to its final battle. There were 32 worthy competitors, and they have been whittled down to only two—the two consensus best basketball players in the world: LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

NBA 1-on-1 Tournament: Round of 32 | Round of 16 | Round of 8 | Final Four

1. LeBron James vs. 3. Kevin Durant

James faced stiff competition the last two rounds. He blew out youngster Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Round of 8, but only squeaked by Kawhi Leonard in the final four. James’s accolades speak for themselves. Three-time Finals MVP. Four-time MVP. Game 6 in Boston. Game 7 in Oakland. The Block. The Finals-long triple double. James is one of, if not the greatest players of all time. His blend of size, speed and IQ make him a perfect fit for any version of basketball.

His opponent, however, is a budding legend in his own right. Durant is one of the best scorers the game has ever seen. His shot is pure, and he has the height to rise up above any defender in the league. Despite his lanky frame, there’s no hitch in Durant’s athleticism. He glides around the court with ease, and he can score anywhere from the three-point line to the post. Durant has eased through this tournament so far, but that’s largely because he’s been facing some of the smaller players in this tournament. James will look him in the eye when the ball is checked in, and neither of these players will back down from the challenge.

Only you, however, can decide the winner. Vote below to determine who takes home The Crossover’s 1-on-1 crown.