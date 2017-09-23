NBA

Phil Jackson Tweets About Carmelo Anthony Trade

Report: Carmelo Anthony Traded to OKC for Kanter, McDermott And Draft Pick
Phil Jackson, who was fired as Knicks president and general manager in June, mentioned the Carmelo Anthony trade in a tweet shortly after the Knicks dealt Anthony to the Thunder. 

Per usual, Jackson's initial meaning was unclear. Did he mean to type "not here to comment"? That would be odd because he literally commented on the trade right after that. Also, what does "PR" refer to? Press relations? Personal record?

He cleared up the PR mystery with a subsequent tweet. 

He meant Puerto Rico, and is using Twitter to draw attention to the devastation there caused by Hurricane Maria. As far as whether he meant to type "not," we may never know. 

