Phil Jackson Tweets About Carmelo Anthony Trade

Phil Jackson, who was fired as Knicks president and general manager in June, mentioned the Carmelo Anthony trade in a tweet shortly after the Knicks dealt Anthony to the Thunder.

No, I'm here to comment on the OKC/NY trade, btw I hope it works out well for both parties, which is how trades should work. I'm here for PR — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) September 23, 2017

Per usual, Jackson's initial meaning was unclear. Did he mean to type "not here to comment"? That would be odd because he literally commented on the trade right after that. Also, what does "PR" refer to? Press relations? Personal record?

He cleared up the PR mystery with a subsequent tweet.

I coached in both Quebradillas and Isabela in the 80's. The good folks in those two communities have been hit hard by Hurricane Maria. — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) September 23, 2017

He meant Puerto Rico, and is using Twitter to draw attention to the devastation there caused by Hurricane Maria. As far as whether he meant to type "not," we may never know.