A day after NFL players banded together to present a unified front after Donald Trump said NFL owners should "fire" players who protest during the national anthem, NBA players and coaches spoke at length about the president's comments at various media days.

On the whole, the response has been one of condemnation, as players decried the president's divisive tendencies and menacing tone.

The precipice for the widespread national anthem protests we saw on Sunday were comments Trump made at a campaign rally for Alabama senator Luther Strange.

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, say: "Get that son of a b---- off the field right now," Trump said. "Out. He's fired. He's fired," Trump said as he stood in front of a giant American flag at a campaign rally for Alabama senator Luther Strange.

... trump taking a veiled shot at colin kaepernick, says owner should say: "get that sonofabitch off the field right now... he's fired!!" pic.twitter.com/ttbOd0VrPG — fake nick ramsey (@nick_ramsey) September 23, 2017

Here are reactions from NBA personnel around the league.

LeBron James

James released a video shortly after Trump's comments that criticized the president's rhetoric.

"It’s not about dividing. We as American people need to come together even stronger.” — @KingJames responds to @realDonaldTrump’s comments. pic.twitter.com/UHpzXpb42K — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) September 23, 2017

He spoke further at the Cavs' media day on Monday.

LeBron James: "The people run this country. Not one individual. And damn sure not him." pic.twitter.com/b82ojpXkZt — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 25, 2017

James' full comments can be read here.

Chris Paul

Paul, who is the president of the NBA Players Association, tweeted this shortly after the comments:

With everything that's going on in our country, why are YOU focused on who's kneeling and visiting the White House??? #StayInYoLane — Chris Paul (@CP3) September 23, 2017

And I doubt he's man enough to call any of those players a son of a bitch to their face... — Chris Paul (@CP3) September 23, 2017

At media day with his new team, the Houston Rockets, Paul expanded on his tweets.

Chris Paul responds back to Donald Trump’s comments about protests. #Rockets pic.twitter.com/U48Y9rusXw — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) September 25, 2017

Russell Westbrook

Westbrook on Trump, calls his recent comments "uncalled for." pic.twitter.com/0HlHgaPx5U — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) September 25, 2017

John Wall

John Wall calls on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to take a stand



(via @CSNMA) pic.twitter.com/acsl4J8OY2 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 25, 2017

Steve Kerr

Steve Kerr on President Trump's comments about NFL players: "It's awful." https://t.co/4S9ARLueEE pic.twitter.com/MEEoHDdLPW — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) September 25, 2017

Kerr wrote a piece for SI explaining why the Warriors would not visit the White House and imploring Trump to strike a more unifying tone.

Gregg Popovich

Popovich: "We still have no clue what being born white means."



here's the full quote pic.twitter.com/sI98j9gNMs — Tim Cato (@tim_cato) September 25, 2017

James Harden

James Harden on Trump’s comments: “We’re in this together. We’ll address this as a team when the time comes. Don’t want to draw attention” pic.twitter.com/yO3JEUZkZx — Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) September 25, 2017

Dwight Howard

Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal called 45 a clown. pic.twitter.com/zSJJNB2TaT — Michael Sykes, II (@MikeDSykes) September 25, 2017

Erik Spoelstra

Erik Spoelstra on the anthem protests over the weekend: pic.twitter.com/DY8O7197Pb — Seerat Sohi (@DamianTrillard) September 25, 2017

Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown on protests: It's "unconstitutional" for Donald Trump to tell athletes they can't express their first amendment right. pic.twitter.com/YLBm5k8LPi — Darren Hartwell (@darren_hartwell) September 25, 2017

Doc Rivers

Doc Rivers on Donald Trump's comments about the Warriors and NFL players kneeling #Clippers pic.twitter.com/8Kal8Zjr6c — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) September 25, 2017

Manu Ginobili

#Spurs Manu Ginobili talks about NFL players protests, athletes having platform to speak, freedom of speech #KSATsports #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/7akkLm2qSh — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) September 25, 2017

Brad Stevens

#Celtics head coach Brad Stevens on the President's tweet about @StephenCurry30 and #NFL players protesting during the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/9Emmew2Unm — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) September 25, 2017

J.J. Redick

J.J. Redick on the possibility of the #Sixers doing a silent protest and his feelings for President Trump. pic.twitter.com/7ftXatanSQ — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) September 25, 2017

Mike D'Antoni

Mike D'Antoni on player protests: pic.twitter.com/PdQ0BK9yvI — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) September 25, 2017

Masai Ujiri

Rick Carlisle

"I support my players," Carlisle says. Will be up to team to decide how/if to respond to Trump comments. pic.twitter.com/26mcDFKPfd — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) September 25, 2017

David Fizdale

"I thought it showed real togetherness."



David Fizdale on yesterday's NFL protests: pic.twitter.com/b54deJBLmN — Jessica Benson (@Local24Jessica) September 25, 2017

Trump also irked NBA figures when he tweeted that Stephen Curry was no longer welcome to visit the White House after Curry said multiple times that he had no intention of making the celebratory trip. LeBron James responded to Trump's tweet by calling him a "bum."

The Warriors released a statement saying they would not visit the White House after Trump made it clear that they are not welcome.