Here's How NBA Players, Coaches Responded to Trump's Anthem Protest Comments

Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

A day after NFL players banded together to present a unified front after Donald Trump said NFL owners should "fire" players who protest during the national anthem, NBA players and coaches spoke at length about the president's comments at various media days. 

On the whole, the response has been one of condemnation, as players decried the president's divisive tendencies and menacing tone. 

The precipice for the widespread national anthem protests we saw on Sunday were comments Trump made at a campaign rally for Alabama senator Luther Strange. 

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, say: "Get that son of a b---- off the field right now," Trump said. "Out. He's fired. He's fired," Trump said as he stood in front of a giant American flag at a campaign rally for Alabama senator Luther Strange. 

Here are reactions from NBA personnel around the league. 

LeBron James

James released a video shortly after Trump's comments that criticized the president's rhetoric. 

He spoke further at the Cavs' media day on Monday. 

James' full comments can be read here

Chris Paul

Paul, who is the president of the NBA Players Association, tweeted this shortly after the comments:

At media day with his new team, the Houston Rockets, Paul expanded on his tweets. 

Russell Westbrook

John Wall

Steve Kerr

Kerr wrote a piece for SI explaining why the Warriors would not visit the White House and imploring Trump to strike a more unifying tone. 

Gregg Popovich

James Harden

Dwight Howard

Bradley Beal

Erik Spoelstra

Jaylen Brown

Doc Rivers

Manu Ginobili

Brad Stevens

J.J. Redick

Mike D'Antoni

Masai Ujiri

Rick Carlisle

David Fizdale

Trump also irked NBA figures when he tweeted that Stephen Curry was no longer welcome to visit the White House after Curry said multiple times that he had no intention of making the celebratory trip. LeBron James responded to Trump's tweet by calling him a "bum." 

The Warriors released a statement saying they would not visit the White House after Trump made it clear that they are not welcome. 

