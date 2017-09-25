Here's How NBA Players, Coaches Responded to Trump's Anthem Protest Comments
A day after NFL players banded together to present a unified front after Donald Trump said NFL owners should "fire" players who protest during the national anthem, NBA players and coaches spoke at length about the president's comments at various media days.
On the whole, the response has been one of condemnation, as players decried the president's divisive tendencies and menacing tone.
The precipice for the widespread national anthem protests we saw on Sunday were comments Trump made at a campaign rally for Alabama senator Luther Strange.
"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, say: "Get that son of a b---- off the field right now," Trump said. "Out. He's fired. He's fired," Trump said as he stood in front of a giant American flag at a campaign rally for Alabama senator Luther Strange.
... trump taking a veiled shot at colin kaepernick, says owner should say: "get that sonofabitch off the field right now... he's fired!!" pic.twitter.com/ttbOd0VrPG— fake nick ramsey (@nick_ramsey) September 23, 2017
Here are reactions from NBA personnel around the league.
LeBron James
James released a video shortly after Trump's comments that criticized the president's rhetoric.
"It’s not about dividing. We as American people need to come together even stronger.” — @KingJames responds to @realDonaldTrump’s comments. pic.twitter.com/UHpzXpb42K— UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) September 23, 2017
He spoke further at the Cavs' media day on Monday.
LeBron James: "The people run this country. Not one individual. And damn sure not him." pic.twitter.com/b82ojpXkZt— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 25, 2017
James' full comments can be read here.
Chris Paul
Paul, who is the president of the NBA Players Association, tweeted this shortly after the comments:
With everything that's going on in our country, why are YOU focused on who's kneeling and visiting the White House??? #StayInYoLane— Chris Paul (@CP3) September 23, 2017
And I doubt he's man enough to call any of those players a son of a bitch to their face...— Chris Paul (@CP3) September 23, 2017
At media day with his new team, the Houston Rockets, Paul expanded on his tweets.
Chris Paul responds back to Donald Trump’s comments about protests. #Rockets pic.twitter.com/U48Y9rusXw— Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) September 25, 2017
Russell Westbrook
Westbrook on Trump, calls his recent comments "uncalled for." pic.twitter.com/0HlHgaPx5U— Sam Amick (@sam_amick) September 25, 2017
John Wall
John Wall calls on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to take a stand— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 25, 2017
(via @CSNMA) pic.twitter.com/acsl4J8OY2
Steve Kerr
Steve Kerr on President Trump's comments about NFL players: "It's awful." https://t.co/4S9ARLueEE pic.twitter.com/MEEoHDdLPW— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) September 25, 2017
Kerr wrote a piece for SI explaining why the Warriors would not visit the White House and imploring Trump to strike a more unifying tone.
Gregg Popovich
here's video (via @mikecwright) https://t.co/Nb1IY39nZs pic.twitter.com/KJrR1LGL6f— Tim Cato (@tim_cato) September 25, 2017
Popovich: "We still have no clue what being born white means."— Tim Cato (@tim_cato) September 25, 2017
here's the full quote pic.twitter.com/sI98j9gNMs
James Harden
James Harden on Trump’s comments: “We’re in this together. We’ll address this as a team when the time comes. Don’t want to draw attention” pic.twitter.com/yO3JEUZkZx— Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) September 25, 2017
Dwight Howard
.@DwightHoward speaks out on NFL protests. #HornetsMediaDay pic.twitter.com/URVtsfQABN— Ashley Holder (@AshNoelleTV) September 25, 2017
Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal called 45 a clown. pic.twitter.com/zSJJNB2TaT— Michael Sykes, II (@MikeDSykes) September 25, 2017
Erik Spoelstra
Erik Spoelstra on the anthem protests over the weekend: pic.twitter.com/DY8O7197Pb— Seerat Sohi (@DamianTrillard) September 25, 2017
Jaylen Brown
Jaylen Brown on protests: It's "unconstitutional" for Donald Trump to tell athletes they can't express their first amendment right. pic.twitter.com/YLBm5k8LPi— Darren Hartwell (@darren_hartwell) September 25, 2017
Doc Rivers
Doc Rivers on Donald Trump's comments about the Warriors and NFL players kneeling #Clippers pic.twitter.com/8Kal8Zjr6c— Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) September 25, 2017
Manu Ginobili
#Spurs Manu Ginobili talks about NFL players protests, athletes having platform to speak, freedom of speech #KSATsports #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/7akkLm2qSh— RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) September 25, 2017
Brad Stevens
#Celtics head coach Brad Stevens on the President's tweet about @StephenCurry30 and #NFL players protesting during the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/9Emmew2Unm— Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) September 25, 2017
J.J. Redick
J.J. Redick on the possibility of the #Sixers doing a silent protest and his feelings for President Trump. pic.twitter.com/7ftXatanSQ— Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) September 25, 2017
Mike D'Antoni
Mike D'Antoni on player protests: pic.twitter.com/PdQ0BK9yvI— Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) September 25, 2017
Masai Ujiri
#raptors Masai Ujiri on #NBA players reaction to Trump: ' I like the #lebronjames reaction #stephcurry and #kobebryant reaction' pic.twitter.com/iFTNNN4ZVr— Sportainment (@Sportainment_TV) September 25, 2017
Rick Carlisle
"I support my players," Carlisle says. Will be up to team to decide how/if to respond to Trump comments. pic.twitter.com/26mcDFKPfd— Brad Townsend (@townbrad) September 25, 2017
David Fizdale
"I thought it showed real togetherness."— Jessica Benson (@Local24Jessica) September 25, 2017
David Fizdale on yesterday's NFL protests: pic.twitter.com/b54deJBLmN
Trump also irked NBA figures when he tweeted that Stephen Curry was no longer welcome to visit the White House after Curry said multiple times that he had no intention of making the celebratory trip. LeBron James responded to Trump's tweet by calling him a "bum."
The Warriors released a statement saying they would not visit the White House after Trump made it clear that they are not welcome.