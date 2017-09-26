Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph believes he "didn't do anything wrong" and was "wrongfully arrested" after being charged for marijuana possession and resisting arrest last month.

On Aug. 9, Randolph was arrested in the vicinity of Los Angeles' Nickerson Gardens housing project for possession with intent to sell, given the large amount of marijuana found. Court documents stated that the veteran possessed "more than 28.5 grams of marijuana or more than four grams of concentrated cannabis or both."

Police reported the crime scene as chaotic, with one sheriff's vehicle and five police cars said to contain broken windows and tires. KCRA-TV Los Angeles reported that Randolph was one of three men who initially fled the area, and that he was arrested after being brought out of a nearby housing unit.

"I'm not speaking a lot about it," Randolph said at Kings Media Day on Monday, "but I felt that I was wrongfully arrested. Things that was put out there wasn't true. But I don't want to be a distraction to my team, my organization, so I'm just going to move forward and play basketball."

During a court appearance earlier this month, Randolph entered a no-contest plea to resisting arrest. TMZ reported that the former All-Star was facing up to a year in jail if convicted on both charges, but he was able reach an agreement and was ultimately sentenced to serve 150 hours of community service instead.

"I want to thank my agent, my attorney, my family, the Sacramento Kings, friends and fans who have supported me during this incident," Randolph said in a statement. "I want to assure all of my fans that I did nothing wrong and I am glad to have this incident behind me."

The 16-year veteran told reporters he does not expect to get fined or suspended by the NBA.

"I didn't do anything wrong," he said.

Randolph, 36, signed with a two-year deal with the Kings this past offseason after eight seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies. He won the NBA's monthly Community Assist award last January for his work with kids and families in need.