On Thursday, NBA commissioner Adam Silver explained that in light of everything going on around the sports world in response to Donald Trump attacking athletes who protest racial injustice and police brutality by not standing for the national anthem, Silver still expects to see NBA players stand for the anthem.

"We have a rule that requires our players to stand for the anthem," Silver said. "It's been our rule as long as I've been involved with the league, and my expectation is that our players will continue to stand for the anthem."

Silver added that with around 25 percent of players being international the anthem serves as a chance for players on both teams to have a moment of reflection even if it doesn't represent a moment of patriotism.

Recently, the NBA and NBPA released a memo asking players to reach out with ways to create "positive change" in the community and nation.

Since Trump's comments about athletes protest during the anthem, players such as LeBron James, Steph Curry and Chris Paul have all spoken up in some way to defend athletes' rights to protest.

Trump also rescinded the Warriors' invitation to the White House, although multiple players had previously come out and said they would not attend.

