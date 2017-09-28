Ben Simmons Says Donald Trump Is ‘an Idiot’ and ‘a D---head’

Sixers rookie Ben Simmons didn’t hold back when discussing President Donald Trump in an interview with Fox Sports Australia.

“I think he’s an idiot,” Simmons said. “If we were in Australia right now, a lot of people would call him a dickhead. That’s how I personally feel.”

“Some of the comments he’s just made about players, the NFL, the anthem,” Simmons elaborated. “Everyone respects America, and everyone thinks America is a great country, but he’s the wrong person to be in charge of it.”

Simmons has made no secret of his feelings about Trump, taking turns with Joel Embiid mocking the future president during a debate last September.

Though Trump has spent much of the past week attacking the NFL he also briefly set his sights on the NBA, rescinding a non-existent offer for the Warriors to visit the White House that many of them weren’t going to accept in the first place. The response from NBA players and coaches was swift and forceful.