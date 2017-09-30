Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert said he has received racist emails and voicemails from people upset about LeBron James' tweet about Donald Trump.

On an appearance on CNBC's Squawk Box, Gilbert discussed some of the responses he has gotten to James calling Trump a "bum" in reference to him rescinding the Warriors' invitation to the White House after Steph Curry said he wouldn't go.

"I received voicemails after LeBron tweeted that were some of the most vile, disgusting, racist [messages]," Gilbert said. "There's an element of racism I didn't even realize existed in this country this much."

Gilbert went on to say that he had not told James about the messages prior to discussing them on television.

"The thing is, I mean, some of the most disgusting things I've ever heard people say," Gilbert said on the show. "And you could hear it in their voice—the racism. It wasn't even really about the issue, and that's what really got me, because they went to who they really are, some of them."

Gilbert has been previously linked to Trump, including when he was visiting the White House at the same time as the Chicago Cubs when they made their second visit there.

James has publicly been very critical of Trump, calling him out on multiple occasions since his election.