Celtics forward Marcus Morris and Wizards forward Markieff Morris have both been found not guilty of assault by an Arizona jury.

A jury found Markieff Morris, Marcus Morris and Gerald Bowman not guilty on all counts. — MC Superior Court (@courtpio) October 3, 2017

The charge stems from an incident that took place in 2015. The state alleged that the two twins, along with Gerald Bowman, assaulted Erik Hood outside a Phoenix recreation center where the men attended a high school basketball tournament.

The Morris' defense attorney, James Belanger, argued that the case was tainted by Hood's mentor, who solicited testimony against the defendants in exchange for a cash payment.

The Morris twins were not disciplined by the NBA for the incident, and it is all but certain that they will not be in the future given the not guilty verdict.

"From the beginning, we had faith in our lawyers," Marcus Morris said, per The Arizona Republic's Robert Gundran.