NBA

Arizona Jury Finds Morris Brothers Found Not Guilty of Assault

0:37 | NBA
Marcus and Markieff Morris Acquitted of Assault Charges
Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

Celtics forward Marcus Morris and Wizards forward Markieff Morris have both been found not guilty of assault by an Arizona jury. 

The charge stems from an incident that took place in 2015. The state alleged that the two twins, along with Gerald Bowman, assaulted Erik Hood outside a Phoenix recreation center where the men attended a high school basketball tournament. 

The Morris' defense attorney, James Belanger, argued that the case was tainted by Hood's mentor, who solicited testimony against the defendants in exchange for a cash payment. 

The Morris twins were not disciplined by the NBA for the incident, and it is all but certain that they will not be in the future given the not guilty verdict. 

"From the beginning, we had faith in our lawyers," Marcus Morris said, per The Arizona Republic's Robert Gundran.

