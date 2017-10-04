NBA

Lamar Odom: LaVar Ball Is a 'Control Freak'

3:07 | Sports Illustrated
Will LaMelo Ball Benefit from Transfer to Big Baller High School?
Daniel Rapaport
36 minutes ago

LaVar Ball's decision to take his son LaMelo out of Chino Hills High School and homeschool him for the next two years has been criticized far and near. Count former Lakers star and NBA Sixth Man of the Year Lamar Odom among those who think the boisterous basketball dad is making a mistake. 

"That seems drastic," Odom said when asked about the LaMelo situation during an interview with Complex News' "Every Day Struggle" program.. "You know what I'm saying? Because, you just gonna take him out of school because he doesn't like the coach? What about if he doesn't like the coach in his next basketball move, or his move (to) college, or his move to the NBA, if he makes it." 

(Warning: The video below contains NSFW language.)

The conversation then moved to why Ball would make such a move. 

"LaVar seems like a control freak," Odom said. "So maybe if he can't control the team from the sideline, he might have a problem." 

Odom hasn't played in an NBA game since 2013, and he's had a very public battle with substance abuse since then. 

Odom's take on LaVar isn't anything groundbreaking, but the biggest takeaway from this video from my perspective is that Odom looks and sounds healthy, and that's awesome. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters