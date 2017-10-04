LaVar Ball's decision to take his son LaMelo out of Chino Hills High School and homeschool him for the next two years has been criticized far and near. Count former Lakers star and NBA Sixth Man of the Year Lamar Odom among those who think the boisterous basketball dad is making a mistake.

"That seems drastic," Odom said when asked about the LaMelo situation during an interview with Complex News' "Every Day Struggle" program.. "You know what I'm saying? Because, you just gonna take him out of school because he doesn't like the coach? What about if he doesn't like the coach in his next basketball move, or his move (to) college, or his move to the NBA, if he makes it."

(Warning: The video below contains NSFW language.)

The conversation then moved to why Ball would make such a move.

"LaVar seems like a control freak," Odom said. "So maybe if he can't control the team from the sideline, he might have a problem."

Odom hasn't played in an NBA game since 2013, and he's had a very public battle with substance abuse since then.

Odom's take on LaVar isn't anything groundbreaking, but the biggest takeaway from this video from my perspective is that Odom looks and sounds healthy, and that's awesome.