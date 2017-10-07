Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum could miss the upcoming season due to a separated left shoulder, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Team doctors and officials are conferring on a recovery and timetable option for Exum, according to Wojnarowski.

The injury occurred in the first half of Friday's preseason game against the Phoenix Suns when he drove to the basket and collided with forward TJ Warren.

Exum is coming off a season in which he averaged 6.2 points, 1.7 assists and 2.0 rebounds.

Shooting guard Alec Burks and Raul Neto could see an increase in playing time if Exum misses an extended period of time. Burks scored a game-high 19 points against the Suns.