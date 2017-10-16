The NBA season gets started Tuesday with a double-header featuring four of the league's most intriguing teams.

The first game of the night will be a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference Finals between the Cavaliers and Celtics. The top teams of the East worked out a blockbuster trade in August that involved All-Star guards Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas switching teams and the Celtics also shipping away Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and two picks to Cleveland.

This is Boston's only trip to Cleveland this season, and it is unclear if LeBron James will be playing as he tries to come back from an ankle injury that kept him sidelined most of the preseason. However Cleveland's newly acquired Dwyane Wade and Derrick Rose will take the floor along with Boston's big free agent signing of the summer, Gordon Hayward.

The second contest will be the defending champion Warriors hosting the Houston Rockets. Golden State will be raising its second championship banner in three years as the team begins its quest to become the first back-to-back champions since the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013.

Houston is coming into this season with high expectations after trading for Chris Paul. The nine-time All-Star is teaming with James Harden to form one of the strongest backcourts in the NBA. The Warriors' offseason additions of Omri Casspi and Nick Young strengthened their bench and brought in more three-point shooting to one of the league's top shooting teams.

Figure out how to watch each game below.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics

Time: 8 p.m. EST

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: The game can be watched online here.

Warriors vs. Rockets

Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: The game can be watched online here.