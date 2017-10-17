Report: Nikola Mirotic Needs Surgery After Fight with Bobby Portis at Bulls Practice

Nikola Mirotic was reportedly hospitalized after Bobby Portis sucker-punched him at Bulls practice on Tuesday. 

By Daniel Rapaport
October 17, 2017

Just two days before their season opener against the Raptors, the Bulls are in the news for all the wrong reasons. 

The Vertical's Shams Charania broke the news after Bulls practice on Tuesday: Nikola Mirotic and Bobby Portis were involved in an altercation that turned violent—the two players were engaged in a shoving match before Portis struck Mirotic with a sucker punch, which left Mirotic hospitalized. The fourth-year forward will require surgery after suffering a concussion and maxillary fractures, the Bulls told USA Today Sport's Jeff Zillgitt

A source told the Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson that an early estimate for the length of Mirotic's absence is a few weeks. 

Zillgitt is reporting that the team is exploring disciplinary actions. 

Mirotic, 26, signed a two-year, $27 million deal with Chicago before the season after averaging 10.6 points and 5.5 rebounds last season. Portis, 22, was Chicago's first-round pick in 2015 and averaged 6.8 points and 4.6 rebounds last year.

We will continue to update this post with information as it becomes available. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters