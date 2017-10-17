Just two days before their season opener against the Raptors, the Bulls are in the news for all the wrong reasons.

The Vertical's Shams Charania broke the news after Bulls practice on Tuesday: Nikola Mirotic and Bobby Portis were involved in an altercation that turned violent—the two players were engaged in a shoving match before Portis struck Mirotic with a sucker punch, which left Mirotic hospitalized. The fourth-year forward will require surgery after suffering a concussion and maxillary fractures, the Bulls told USA Today Sport's Jeff Zillgitt.

A source told the Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson that an early estimate for the length of Mirotic's absence is a few weeks.

Zillgitt is reporting that the team is exploring disciplinary actions.

Mirotic, 26, signed a two-year, $27 million deal with Chicago before the season after averaging 10.6 points and 5.5 rebounds last season. Portis, 22, was Chicago's first-round pick in 2015 and averaged 6.8 points and 4.6 rebounds last year.

