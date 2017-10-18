Report: Gordon Hayward to Have Surgery Wednesday

According to ESPN, Gordon Hayward will have his surgery Wednesday night.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 18, 2017

Gordon Hayward will undergo surgery for his dislocated ankle and broken tibia Wednesday night, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

Wojnarowski added that the Celtics will have better chance at figuring out a timetable for Hayward's return after the surgery.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said earlier on Wednesday that he wasn't sure when Hayward's surgery would be or what the timetable would be for his recovery.

Before Boston's home opener against the Bucks Wednesday, the Celtics played a video of Hayward after introducing him with the starting lineup.

The Disastrous Gordon Hayward Injury and How the Celtics Might Respond

On Tuesday, Hayward suffered a gruesome injury just five minutes and 15 seconds into Boston's season opener against the Cavaliers.

