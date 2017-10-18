Brad Stevens Says There Is No Timetable for Gordon Hayward's Return

Brad Stevens said Gordon Hayward is expected to make a fully recover after dislocating his ankle and breaking his tibia Tuesday night.

By Associated Press
October 18, 2017

BOSTON (AP) Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens says Gordon Hayward is expected to make a full recovery from the gruesome injury he sustained in the team's opener.

They just don't know how long it will take yet.

Stevens told reporters before the Celtics' home opener against Milwaukee that Hayward has a dislocated ankle and broken tibia. He is expected to have surgery soon, but it hasn't been scheduled yet. Stevens says he isn't sure if Hayward will be able to return this season.

After playing his first seven years with the Utah Jazz, Hayward signed a four-year, $128 million contract this offseason to rejoin Stevens - his college coach - in Boston. But he was injured in the sixth minute of the first game when he landed awkwardly under the basket in Cleveland.

