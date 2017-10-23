Dwyane Wade reached out to Cavaliers coach Tryonn Lue Sunday and asked to come off the bench going forward.

With Wade heading to the bench, J.R. Smith will be added back to the starting lineup.

Wade has started in 907 of the 918 regular season games he's appeared in and all of the 172 postseason games he's played. In Cleveland's first three games, Wade is averaging career lows across the board, highlighted by his 5.7 points on 28 percent shooting.

During media availability Monday, Wade said he had been thinking about the possibility of coming off the bench since he joined the Cavaliers, but after their 21-point home loss to the Magic Saturday, Wade says he decided it was time to make the change.

Dwyane Wade reacts to mutual decision between he and Lue to have him come off bench for #Cavs just three games in: "Why wait?" pic.twitter.com/7hjJQj0mNp — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) October 23, 2017

LeBron James said Wade just needs time to adjust playing in a new system, just like the Cavaliers' other offseason additions. He added that Wade has the ability to create for his teammates, but the team should work on getting him some easy buckets and help get him trips to the free throw line.

LeBron James on where Dwyane Wade is at and how he'll operate as a part of the #Cavs second unit. pic.twitter.com/Qb5AWokI5W — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) October 23, 2017

The Cavaliers are 2-1 through three games and Tuesday they will face one of Wade's former teams, the Bulls.