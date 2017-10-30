Report: Clippers Looked Into Trading DeAndre Jordan for Clint Capela Last Season

According to ESPN.com, the Clippers and Rockets got pretty close to making a deal happen last season.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 30, 2017

The Los Angeles Clippers almost made a trade that would have sent DeAndre Jordan to the Rockets in exchange for Clint Capela, other players and picks, Zach Lowe of ESPN.com reports.

According to Lowe, the deal "gained serious traction," but the two teams were unable to make something work at the trade deadline last season.

With Jordan staying put, the Clippers ended up making a trade during the offseason with the Rockets that sent Chris Paul to Houston and brought Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, Sam Dekker and a first-round pick to Los Angeles.

Lowe said that of all the potential Jordan trades the Clippers looked into, the potential deal with Houston was the most promising.

Jordan, 29, is in his 10th season in the NBA, all with the Clippers. He averages 9.1 points and 10.2 rebounds for his career, and to start this season, he is averaging 17.4 rebounds for the 4-1 Clippers.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters