The Los Angeles Clippers almost made a trade that would have sent DeAndre Jordan to the Rockets in exchange for Clint Capela, other players and picks, Zach Lowe of ESPN.com reports.

According to Lowe, the deal "gained serious traction," but the two teams were unable to make something work at the trade deadline last season.

With Jordan staying put, the Clippers ended up making a trade during the offseason with the Rockets that sent Chris Paul to Houston and brought Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, Sam Dekker and a first-round pick to Los Angeles.

Lowe said that of all the potential Jordan trades the Clippers looked into, the potential deal with Houston was the most promising.

Jordan, 29, is in his 10th season in the NBA, all with the Clippers. He averages 9.1 points and 10.2 rebounds for his career, and to start this season, he is averaging 17.4 rebounds for the 4-1 Clippers.