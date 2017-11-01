Steph Curry signed a "supermax" five-year, $201 million contract with the Warriors this summer, but apparently the two-time MVP didn't get all he wanted in the deal.

According to The Athletic's Marcus Thompson, who wrote Golden: The Miraculous Rise of Stephen Curry, Curry wanted a no-trade clause and preferred that the fifth-year of the deal be a player option. The Warriors apparently refused both requests.

While Curry is the centerpiece of the Warriors powerhouse that has won two championships and been to three straight Finals, the Warriors made it clear that they held at least a little bit of leverage in the contract negotiations. Golden State could offer Curry about $70 million more than anyone else, and Curry has built a life in the Bay Area—there was never any threat that he'd sign somewhere else.

Still, it's a bit surprising that the organization wouldn't give Curry the no-trade clause as a gesture of loyalty and goodwill to the player who has, perhaps more than any other, elevated the franchise to where it is now.

Of course, it's extremely unlikely that the Warriors actually trade Curry. But this is a reminder that even with a player of Curry's magnitude, the NBA is a business above all.