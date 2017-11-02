Already in the midst of a four-game losing streak, the Cavaliers will have to try to right the ship without Tristan Thompson.

Thompson, who left Wednesday night’s game with a calf injury, is expected to be out for a month, The Vertical’s Shams Charania reports. Cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon reports Thompson will “miss an extended period of time” even though imaging tests came back negative.

The Cavs began the season with Kevin Love as their starting center and had Thompson coming off the bench. That plan was scrapped after three games and Thompson has started the last five games at center, though he is not playing significantly more minutes than when he started on the bench.

Cleveland has lost four straight to the Nets, Pelicans, Knicks and Pacers. The Cavs currently have the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference.