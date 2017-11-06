Nike is taking steps to attempt to solve the issue of catastrophic NBA jersey failures, the company told ESPN.

“[D]uring game play we have seen a small number of athletes experience significant jersey tears,” Nike wrote in a statement to ESPN. We are very concerned to see any game day tear and are working to implement a solution that involves standardizing the embellishment process and enhancing the seam strength of game day jerseys. The quality and performance of our products are of utmost importance and we are working with the NBA and teams to avoid this happening in the future.”

This is the first year of Nike’s eight-year contract as the league’s jersey provider but the focus during first weeks of the season has been on several high-profile mishaps.

These Nike jerseys seem to be doing a great job pic.twitter.com/LSJBsbJcTr — Rohan Katti (@rkattijr) October 28, 2017

Perhaps the worst instance came on Friday, when Ben Simmons’s jersey was ripped entirely during a routine battle for position under the hoop.

Hey, they may leave players semi-clothed but at least you can connect the jersey to an app.