Heroic Celtics Fan Seizes His Jumbotron Moment

This is taking advantage of your moment in the sun. 

By Dan Gartland
November 09, 2017

There is a certain type of sports fan who wants nothing more than to get three seconds on the stadium videoboard. Then there is another type of fan who will begrudgingly oblige when the camera pans to them and feign enthusiasm.

The man in the video below, though, falls into a different category. He didn’t actively seek the spotlight, but when it was shone on him, he took advantage. 

It’s usually safe to assume that these jumbotron stunts are scripted, but I’ve got a feeling this one is legit. Either that or the Celtics convinced some kid to scrawl “LONZO SUCKS” on his stomach.

Wait, that actually might be the better story.

[via /r/NBA]

More NBA

