Hey, Look, It’s Stephon Marbury and Jimmer Fredette Jawing in China

It’s the Chinese equivalent of Steph Curry fighting Michael Jordan. 

By Dan Gartland
November 10, 2017

Knicks icons Stephon Marbury and Jimmer Fredette are both tearing it up in China at the moment, and they got into a nice little spat on Friday night. 

Can you imagine what the reaction would be if the two biggest stars in the NBA got in a shouting match during an early-season game? Or maybe this is even more than that. 

Jimmer was the leading scorer and International MVP of the league last season; Starbury is a legend in China, with an entire museum constructed in his honor. So maybe this is more like Steph Curry fighting Michael Jordan. China’s version of NBA Twitter must be extremely lit right now. 

