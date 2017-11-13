There are eight million people in New York and apparently at least one who can’t identify America’s most famous athlete.

New York’s hellish traffic forced the Cavs to take the subway back to their hotel after Monday morning’s shootaround at Madison Square Garden. The players all seemed to be having fun, but some of their fellow straphangers weren’t so thrilled—particularly the guy who ended up sitting directly next to LeBron James.

The folks at FTW actually tracked this guy down and it turns out he had no idea who any of the people on the train with him were. His name is James Michael Angelo, a real estate agent and comedian, who admittedly doesn’t watch much basketball. As a result, he figured the Cavs were just a college team and didn’t appreciate their small forward shoving a camera in his face.

“I noticed a bunch of tall guys getting in the train, but I was listening to U2 and I didn’t want to be filmed,” Angelo told FTW.

He only found out later from friends that the big guy bugging him on his way to work was an international superstar and that he’d gone viral. Mondays, man.