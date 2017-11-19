David Lee welcomed in retirement from the NBA with a surprise party thrown by his fiancée Caroline Wozniacki.

Lee, 34, has played 12 seasons in the league since being drafted with the 30th pick in 2005 by the Knicks.

After spending five seasons in New York and earning an All-Star appearance in 2010, Lee left for Golden State, where he spent the next five years of his career. He earned his second career All-Star nod while with the Warriors and won his lone career title with them in 2015.

Lee spent the 2015-16 season in Boston and Dallas, playing 55 games for the season. His final year was spent with the Spurs, where he averaged 7.3 points and 5.6 rebounds while playing in 79 games. He also played in 15 of San Antonio's 16 playoff games, starting in four of them.

An epic night celebrating my retirement with my friends and family! Thank you to my amazing fiancée @carowozniacki for planning the surprise! A post shared by David Lee (@dlee042) on Nov 19, 2017 at 10:48am PST

For his career, Lee averaged 13.5 points on 53.5 percent shooting with 8.8 rebounds. In 2013 he made third team All-NBA.