Wizards John Wall to Miss Two Weeks With Knee Discomfort, Inflammation

By Charlotte Carroll
November 25, 2017

The Wizards John Wall will miss approximately two weeks with a knee injury, the team announced Saturday. 

Wall underwent an MRI Friday after experiencing discomfort and inflammation in his left knee after an injury in the team's game Nov. 7 against Dallas. 

He will receive PRP (platelet-rich plasma) and viscosupplementation injections to reduce the inflammation, the team said. 

Wall sprained his shoulder in a loss to Cleveland in early November, playing through the injury.

Wall is averaging 20.3 points and leads the Wizards with 9.2 assists per game. 

Washington plays Portland on Saturday night. 

