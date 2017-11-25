Wall underwent an MRI Friday after experiencing discomfort and inflammation in his left knee after an injury in the team's game Nov. 7 against Dallas.
The Wizards John Wall will miss approximately two weeks with a knee injury, the team announced Saturday.
He will receive PRP (platelet-rich plasma) and viscosupplementation injections to reduce the inflammation, the team said.
Wall sprained his shoulder in a loss to Cleveland in early November, playing through the injury.
Wall is averaging 20.3 points and leads the Wizards with 9.2 assists per game.
Washington plays Portland on Saturday night.