The Washington Wizards' John Wall has a left shoulder sprain after injuring it late in the Wizards' 130-122 loss to Cleveland, said multiple reporters.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that x-rays after the game were negative.

Wall talked with media following the loss, telling reporters after the game "he shouldn't have been out there" but he kept playing.

Candace Buckner of the Washington Post tweeted a picture of Wall in a sling talking to the media.

Wall is averaging 21.6 points 9.7 assists per game.

Washington plays Toronto on Sunday.