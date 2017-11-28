Report: Blake Griffin Out Two Months With MCL Sprain in Left Knee

Blake Griffin

By Khadrice Rollins
November 28, 2017

Blake Griffin suffered a sprained MCL in his left knee Monday when the Clippers beat the Lakers, David Aldridge of TNT reports.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports there is no structural damage in Griffin's knee and recovery could take two months.

Griffin left in the middle of the fourth quarter in Monday's game after teammate Austin Rivers collided with him in the paint while going for a loose ball. Clippers coach Doc Rivers initially blamed Lakers' guard Lonzo Ball for causing the injury, although video shows it was Rivers that ran into Griffin's left knee.

Griffin, 28, is in his eighth season in the league, all with Los Angeles. He has missed at least 15 games in each of the last three seasons and suffered a season-ending injury in each of the last two postseasons.

• Staggering Clippers Hold Their Breath After Blake Griffin Injures Knee

This year, Griffin is averaging 23.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the 8-11 Clippers.

