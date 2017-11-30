​When you've never lost, why would you ever start to doubt yourself or what you once believed in?

That is why LaVar Ball is standing firm on one of his most infamous takes ever: Lonzo is better than Steph Curry.

It's hard to imagine that a man who said he could beat Michael Jordan might have said something even more ridiculous about basketball, but LaVar's certainty that his 20-year-old son is a better player than the two-time MVP who is on track to be the greatest shooter in NBA history is pretty close.

Well, Wednesday we were gifted with the matchup we have all been waiting for as the Warriors went to Staples Center to face the Lakers for the first of four meetings this season. It was the perfect time to see if LaVar still stands pat on his belief that Lonzo is better than Curry, and his answer did not disappoint.

Excuse me Lavar what do you think about Ste... pic.twitter.com/nyHWgrXRlO — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) November 30, 2017

That's right, even with 10 MVPs LaVar wouldn't take Steph over Lonzo. At this point, you almost have to appreciate that he can find a way to keep a straight face through all of the things he says and is fully committed to trying to talk anything he can into existence.

Coming into Wednesday's game, the average NBA fan would take Curry and his 26 points, 6.3 assists, 5.2 rebounds, 46.5 field goal percentage and 37 percent three-point shooting mark instead of Lonzo's 8.7 points, 7.1 assists, 7.3 boards, 30.9 field goal percentage and 24.5 three-point percentage.

Through three quarters though, Lonzo has 15 points, seven assists and is three-for-six from deep while Curry has nine points, five assists and is one-for-five from behind the arc.