Knicks Owner James Dolan Accused of Knowing of Harvey Weinstein's Behavior

Dolan is accused of knowing of Weinstein's pattern of sexual misconduct from his time on the board of the Weinstein Company. 

December 06, 2017

Knicks owner James Dolan has been named in a new class-action lawsuit filed against disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein. 

Dolan is accused of knowing of Weinstein's pattern of sexual misconduct from his time on the board of Weinstein's eponymous production company. Dolan served on the board for The Weinstein Company for less than a year before he resigned. 

This newest lawsuit has six women listed as plaintiffs, and the women aim to file the suit as a class-action to bring charges such as racketeering, civil bribery, assault, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress. According to the Daily Beast, Dolan specifically is accused of having knowledge of “Weinstein’s pattern and practice of predatory sexual conduct toward women from his personal relationship with Weinstein and his position as a director” of the company.

Also listed as plaintiffs are former board members of the company including Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry, who resigned from the board shortly after the first sexual misconduct allegations against Weinstein were made. 

Dolan and Weinstein have been friends for years; both men described Dolan's decision to leave the company as amicable. 

