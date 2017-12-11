Matt Barnes announced his retirement from the NBA Monday in an Instagram post.

Barnes, 37, has played 15 years in the league, spending time with nine different teams during his career. Last season, he picked up his first career NBA title when he signed with the Warriors toward the end of the year after Kevin Durant went down with an injury.

Barnes started his career with the Clippers in 2004 after he was drafted by the Grizzlies in the second round of the 2003 draft and was immediately traded to the Cavaliers, who waived him before the start of the 2003-04 season.

From there, Barnes signed with the Kings the next offseason, and after playing 43 games with Sacramento, he was traded to the 76ers. He did not play in Philadelphia, and signed with the Knicks the following summer, but was waived by New York early in the 2005-06 season. He then went back to the Sixers for the remainder of that season.

Barnes would then make his first extended stop with a team when he played two seasons with the Warriors. After that, he spent one year with the Suns and one year with the Magic before ending up back in Los Angeles, this time with the Lakers. When he was finished with his two years with the Lakers, Barnes spent three more years in Los Angeles with the Clippers.

From there, Barnes went to the Grizzlies for one season, and then went back to Sacramento the next offseason. After being waived by the Kings in February, he signed with the Warriors for a second time where he closed out his career.

Matt Barnes just announced his retirement from basketball in a very Matt Barnes way pic.twitter.com/rfqV4rTU0Q — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 11, 2017

For his career, Barnes averaged 8.2 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 43.6 percent from the field.