Jazz center Rudy Gobert will miss the rest of Friday night's game against the Celtics with a left knee injury.

After getting injured in the opening minutes, Gobert limped off the court.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that an early evaluation suggested a Grade 1 MCL sprain.

Gobert missed 11 games this season after he suffered a bone bruise in his right knee in early November. Before that injury, he led the NBA with 2.5 blocks per game this season. He was also fifth in the league, shooting 62 percent from the field.

He is averaging 13.9 points and 10.5 rebounds.