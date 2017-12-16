Lorenzen Wright's ex-wife was reportedly arrested in California and charged in connection with the NBA star's murder in 2010, reports Katie Fretland and Marc Perrusquia​ of The Commercial Appeal.

Sherra Wright-Robinson was charged Saturday with first degree murder, conspiracy and criminal attempt first degree murder, according to The Commercial Appeal.

Her arrest came after Billy R. Turner's indictment Dec. 5. Turner was deacon at the church where Wright-Robinson was a former member.

Wright's mother, Deborah Marion, told The Commercial Appeal that she believed her former daughter-in-law was motivated by a $1 million life insurance policy held by Wright.

Shortly after midnight on July 19, 2010, Wright called the police for help near a Memphis golf course. On the recording of the call, nine gun shots can be heard. Wright was not found until 10 days later because the dispatchers could not pinpoint his location at the time of the call. When he was found, his body was so decomposed it was hard to tell exactly how many times he had been shot or how many shooters there were.

• Who killed Lorenzen Wright? Ex-NBA player's murder remains a mystery

The autopsy later revealed he was hit with two shots to the head, two to the chest and one to the right forearm, and shell casings of different caliber guns were found at the scene.

In 2015, Sports Illustrated and Fox collaborated on a three-part investigation into "Who Killed Lorezen Wright?" In part three, Wright-Robinson is asked if she had any part in the murder, and she didn't outright say she did not. Watch the chilling statements below. It starts around the 9:00 minute mark.

In November, Memphis police recovered a gun from a Mississippi lake they thought was related to the case.

"It's believed that this is the murder weapon," Memphis police spokesman Louis Brownlee said according to The Commercial Appeal.

Wright, 34, played 13 seasons in the NBA, including five in Memphis with the Grizzlies.