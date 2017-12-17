LeBron James Explains New Pair of 'Equality' Shoes

LeBron James broke out a new pair of shoes that say "equality" for the Cavaliers–Wizards' game Sunday.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 17, 2017

LeBron James broke out a new pair of shoes that say "equality" for the Cavaliers–Wizards' game Sunday, which Cleveland won 106-99 thanks in no small part to James' third straight triple-double. 

He wore one white shoe and one black shoe. Both had the word "equality" on them.

James previously wore black shoes that had the word "equality" on them for the Cavaliers' season-opener against the Celtics.

He discussed his choice with reporters after the game.

"Well, being, obvoiusly we all know where we are, and we know who is at the helm here," James said, per The Washington Post's Tim Bontemps. "Us as Americans, no matter the skin color, no matter the race, no matter who you are, I think we all ahve to understand that having equal right and being able to stand for something and speak for something and keeping the conversation going."

James has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, and he spoke at length about his social activism at the Cavs' media day

"I will in my voice, I will in my passion, I will in my money, I will in my resources to my youth and my inner city and outside my inner city to let these kids know that there is hope, there is greater walks of life, and not one individual, no matter if it's the president of the United States...can stop your dreams from becoming a reality," James said.

