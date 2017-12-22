Evan Turner took some breathtaking photos with a drone.
Evan Turner’s Portland home was almost the site of a tragedy on Wednesday when a truck crashed into his pool.
Fortunately, the driver will be fine after being taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Photos taken from the ground were harrowing enough, but Turner posted more pictures on Friday from a different perspective. Bruce Ely, the Blazers’ team photographer, taught Turner how to fly a drone and they were able to capture the scene from high above.
There are only a few positive that you can take from a semi truck crashing into your pool: 1. The driver in the accident is going to survive! 2. I finally get to put insurance to use after paying for years and years not knowing if I’d ever need it. 3. My good buddy @bruceely taught me how to fly his drone so we can take cool pix! 4. this is the biggest one: EVERYONE SURVIVED, WE COULD’VE ALL BEEN DEAD BEFORE CHRISTMAS AND MISSED OUT ON ALL THE GIFTS!!! #godisgood
(Click the arrows on the side to scroll through the photos.)
The driver was stuck inside the truck and Turner’s chef, Kenny James, held the man’s head above the water while they waited for a rescue crew. A friend staying with Turner said he felt like he woke up in a Bruce Willis movie.