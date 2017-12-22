Evan Turner’s Portland home was almost the site of a tragedy on Wednesday when a truck crashed into his pool.

Fortunately, the driver will be fine after being taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Photos taken from the ground were harrowing enough, but Turner posted more pictures on Friday from a different perspective. Bruce Ely, the Blazers’ team photographer, taught Turner how to fly a drone and they were able to capture the scene from high above.

(Click the arrows on the side to scroll through the photos.)

The driver was stuck inside the truck and Turner’s chef, Kenny James, held the man’s head above the water while they waited for a rescue crew. A friend staying with Turner said he felt like he woke up in a Bruce Willis movie.