Nike has officially released the City Edition uniforms for 26 teams Wednesday.
The City Edition uniforms are the fourth and final uniform installment from Nike for this season. The designs of most of the jerseys were leaked earlier this month on NBA 2K18.
Now the jerseys are officially out for every team besides the Rockets, Knicks, Heat and Raptors who will have their City Edition uniforms released at a later date.
From a snake-skin detail on the Lakers' jerseys to inspiration from the Declaration of Independence for the lettering on the 76ers' jerseys, the City Edition uniforms all use unique elements from the teams and cities in their design. Below are images of the 26 other City Edition jerseys.
Atlanta Hawks
Boston Celtics
Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets
Chicago Bulls
Cleveland Cavaliers
Dallas Mavericks
Denver Nuggets
Detroit Pistons
Golden State Warriors
Indiana Pacers
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers
Memphis Grizzlies
Milwaukee Bucks
Minnesota Timberwolves
New Orleans Pelicans
Oklahoma City Thunder
Orlando Magic
Philadelphia 76ers
Phoenix Suns
Portland Trail Blazers
Sacramento Kings
San Antonio Spurs
Utah Jazz
Washington Wizards
Although official jerseys have not yet been released, images of the Knicks, Raptors and Heat jerseys are floating around on Twitter.