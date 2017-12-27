Nike has officially released the City Edition uniforms for 26 teams Wednesday.

The City Edition uniforms are the fourth and final uniform installment from Nike for this season. The designs of most of the jerseys were leaked earlier this month on NBA 2K18.

Now the jerseys are officially out for every team besides the Rockets, Knicks, Heat and Raptors who will have their City Edition uniforms released at a later date.

From a snake-skin detail on the Lakers' jerseys to inspiration from the Declaration of Independence for the lettering on the 76ers' jerseys, the City Edition uniforms all use unique elements from the teams and cities in their design. Below are images of the 26 other City Edition jerseys.

Atlanta Hawks

Photo: Nike

Boston Celtics

Photo: Nike

Brooklyn Nets

Photo: Nike

Charlotte Hornets

Photo: Nike

Chicago Bulls

Photo: Nike

Cleveland Cavaliers

Photo: Nike

Dallas Mavericks

Photo: Nike

Denver Nuggets

Photo: Nike

Detroit Pistons

Photo: Nike

Golden State Warriors

Photo: Nike

Indiana Pacers

Photo: Nike

Los Angeles Clippers

Photo: Nike

Los Angeles Lakers

Photo: Nike

Memphis Grizzlies

Photo: Nike

Milwaukee Bucks

Photo: Nike

Minnesota Timberwolves

Photo: Nike

New Orleans Pelicans

Photo: Nike

Oklahoma City Thunder

Photo: Nike

Orlando Magic

Photo: Nike

Philadelphia 76ers

Photo: Nike

Phoenix Suns

Photo: Nike

Portland Trail Blazers

Photo: Nike

Sacramento Kings

Photo: Nike

San Antonio Spurs

Photo: Nike

Utah Jazz

Photo: Nike

Washington Wizards

Photo: Nike

Although official jerseys have not yet been released, images of the Knicks, Raptors and Heat jerseys are floating around on Twitter.