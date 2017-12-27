The Suns beat the Grizzlies in epic last-second fashion on Tuesday night.
With .06 seconds left and the game tied, Dragan Bender threw a perfect pass and Tyson Chandler dunked it into the net to the win the game.
The Grizzlies tied the game with 0.6 seconds left— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 27, 2017
Tyson Chandler was not pleased
So he won the game with this dunk 🔥 😮pic.twitter.com/gfCIkqPyLz
The Grizzlies lost in very similar fashion to the Mavericks earlier this season off a Harrison Barnes shot.
It's been one of those seasons for the Grizzlies— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 27, 2017
If you're a Memphis fan...don't watch this 👇pic.twitter.com/DAX4jnMKtN
Chandler had 17 points and six rebounds on the night.
Devin Booker made his return after missing nine games due to injury, recording a team-high 32 points and six assists in the victory.
The Suns are now 12-23 and their next game will be against the Kings on Friday.