The Suns beat the Grizzlies in epic last-second fashion on Tuesday night.

With .06 seconds left and the game tied, Dragan Bender threw a perfect pass and Tyson Chandler dunked it into the net to the win the game.

The Grizzlies tied the game with 0.6 seconds left



Tyson Chandler was not pleased



So he won the game with this dunk 🔥 😮pic.twitter.com/gfCIkqPyLz — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 27, 2017

The Grizzlies lost in very similar fashion to the Mavericks earlier this season off a Harrison Barnes shot.

It's been one of those seasons for the Grizzlies



If you're a Memphis fan...don't watch this 👇pic.twitter.com/DAX4jnMKtN — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 27, 2017

Chandler had 17 points and six rebounds on the night.

Devin Booker made his return after missing nine games due to injury, recording a team-high 32 points and six assists in the victory.

The Suns are now 12-23 and their next game will be against the Kings on Friday.