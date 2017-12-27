Watch: Tyson Chandler Dunks Game-Winner As Suns Top Grizzlies

The Suns beat the Grizzlies in epic last-second fashion on Tuesday night. 

By Charlotte Carroll
December 27, 2017

The Suns beat the Grizzlies in epic last-second fashion on Tuesday night. 

With .06 seconds left and the game tied, Dragan Bender threw a perfect pass and Tyson Chandler dunked it into the net to the win the game. 

The Grizzlies lost in very similar fashion to the Mavericks earlier this season off a Harrison Barnes shot. 

Chandler had 17 points and six rebounds on the night. 

Devin Booker made his return after missing nine games due to injury, recording a team-high 32 points and six assists in the victory.

The Suns are now 12-23 and their next game will be against the Kings on Friday.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters