Watch: Harrison Barnes Banks In Game-Winner As Mavericks Top Grizzlies

The Mavericks were down two with less than a second left in the game Wednesday.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 22, 2017

Harrison Barnes helped the Mavericks steal a win over the Grizzlies Wednesday.

JaMychal Green had put Memphis ahead with less than a second remaining in the game on a putback dunk after a Tyreke Evans miss.

With 0.5 seconds left on the clock and Memphis holding a 94-92 advantage, Dallas turned to Barnes with the game on the line. With Dennis Smith Jr. inbounding the ball, Barnes was able to get enough separation to get the pass near the top of the key before immediately tossing up a shot that banked in to give the Mavericks a 95-94 victory over their division rival.

Barnes had a game-high 22 points and a team-high nine rebounds on the night.

The Mavericks are now 4-15 and their next game will be against the Thunder Saturday.

